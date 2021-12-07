Is Liverpool going to be the best in the new year? Make a Premier League table prediction.

As the Premier League approaches the holiday season, Liverpool faces a critical month in the title battle.

The Reds are presently one point behind league leaders Manchester City and have a busy schedule ahead of them.

Liverpool moved a point ahead of Chelsea in the table after Divock Origi’s last-minute victory against Wolves, but Thomas Tuchel’s side are still in contention for the crown.

Before the New Year, Jurgen Klopp’s side has stiff tests against Tottenham and Leicester, with Chelsea providing the Reds’ first game in January.

After that vital match at Stamford Bridge, where will Liverpool sit in the table?

After that vital match at Stamford Bridge, where will Liverpool sit in the table?

