Is it still possible to go to a club on June 21? What the statement by Boris Johnson implies for nightclubs

After the Government confirmed that England’s route out of lockdown would be delayed, nightclubs will remain shuttered for at least another four weeks.

Boris Johnson revealed at a press conference this evening that Step 4, the final relaxation of limitations, will not take place on June 21 as anticipated.

According to the government’s road map, which was announced in February, all legislative restrictions on social contact, as well as the reopening of remaining companies such as nightclubs, would be lifted on June 21.

However, after a surge in coronavirus cases and worries about the Delta strain, there have been requests to push the deadline back to allow more individuals to get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed today from Downing Street that the full relaxation of limitations will not take place until July 19.

Mr Johnson stated that he wants to give the NHS more time to get vaccines into people’s arms, and urged them to “wait a little longer.”

By July 19, the government hopes to have injected two-thirds of the adult population, including everyone over the age of 50 and the elderly.

This means that nightclubs around the country will be unable to open on June 21 as planned, and will instead be closed for an additional four weeks.

Nightclubs are not allowed to reopen until July 19, although these choices will be reviewed in two weeks, with the possibility of companies reopening sooner.

Many businesses, particularly those in the hospitality and leisure industries, were counting on a full summer reopening to help them recoup some of their losses from the previous year.

While most present limits will remain in place, there will be no limit on the number of attendees allowed at weddings, wakes, or other commemorative events.