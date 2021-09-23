Inside The White Company’s opulent advent calendar for 2021.

The White Company is one of the most cheerful stores to visit during the holidays.

Most people would say The White Company products are a must because of their crisp white decor, sparkly presents, and Christmassy smells.

With its tantalizing products and bestsellers crammed behind those tiny doors, the White Company advent calendar will be hugely popular in 2021. It appears to be a bargain for many.

The new calendar is £160, but it comes with 25 miniature and full-size goods totaling £354.

Fans of The White Company will be pleased to learn that two of their signature candles have been included in this one as well.

:

The advent calendar may be purchased online here.

• 140g Winter Signature Candle • Seychelles Handbag Cream 30ml • Seychelles Shampoo 50ml • Seychelles Conditioner 50ml • Lime & Bay Hand Wash 50ml • Blanc Body Wash 50ml • Blanc Body Lotion 50ml • Pomegranate Shower Gel 50ml • Pomegranate Body Lotion 50ml • Midnight Votive 60g • Calm Bath Shot 30ml • Lime & Bay Hand Cream 30ml • Tuberose & Cashmere Shower Gel 50ml • Tuberose & Cashmere Body Lotion 50ml • Spa Bath Shot 30ml • Fir Tree Signature Candle 140g • Noir Hand Wash 50ml • Noir Hand Lotion 50ml • Sleep Hand & Body Balm 75ml • Sleep Pulse Point 10ml