Inside Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s Christmas-decorating home.

Abbey Clancy is the latest celebrity to share a peek inside her house as her family prepares for the holidays.

The Clancy/Crouch family, like Stacey Solomon and Rylan Clark, has given their home an early Christmas makeover.

Abbey, 35, shared a photo of her amazing Christmas tree on Instagram when it was being erected at her family’s home, according to OK!

Abbey has been married to footballer Peter Crouch since 2011, and the couple has four children together: Sophia, ten, Liberty, six, Johnny, three, and two-year-old Jack.

The mother-of-four provided a rare view inside the family’s home by documenting the Christmas tree’s installation on Instagram stories.

Professional decorators, London Event Florist, were invited in to assist set up the perfect tree with no money spent.

“It’s happening @londoneventflorist,” Abbey captioned her photo.

In the hallway of the family’s mansion, a magnificent tree with hundreds Christmas lights sits.

Red baubles and pinecones have been used to decorate it in a customary manner.

A series of videos from the couple’s house were also posted by London Event Florist.

“Stunning for gorgeous @abbeyclancy,” the captions read. As a close-up of the decorator’s good work could be observed, “Enjoy my darling.”

Warren and Peter then performed the former footballer’s comical signature dance, which was captioned: “Too funny @abbeyclancy.”

Abbey and Peter’s family home has been given a rare look after she recently revealed information about their lives as a family of five.

When she made her debut appearance on Loose Women in September, she revealed that her husband Peter slept on the floor on a single mattress on occasion.

Abbey explained the information to the presenting panel, admitting that their sleeping arrangements were not ideal for “most people.”

“I had two cribs in the bedroom for Johnny [three]and Jack [two],” the celebrity claimed.

“Now that Jack has his own room, Liberty [six]sleeps with us and Johnny.

“We had to put a single mattress next to the bed on the floor, so Pete sleeps on it in the middle of the night, but his head and feet are on the floor.”

“It appeals to me in a way.”

“The summary comes to an end.”