Inquest into the death of Ava White, severe attack on her husband, and mugging of a pensioner

A stab wound to the neck killed Ava White, according to a coroner who opened her inquest today.

On November 25, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was assaulted in Liverpool city centre while attending the Christmas light switch-on with friends.

For legal reasons, a 14-year-old child has been charged with murder and could face a trial next year.

As the investigation into the death of Ava White continues, three more boys have been detained on suspicion of murder.

After kicking her hand as she sought to defend herself from his drunken attack, a domestic abuser left his wife in need of surgery to fix bones in her hand.

On April 13 last year, Stephen McDermaid, 46, of Camborne Close, Brookvale, Runcorn, awoke his then-wife when she heard him “shouting downstairs” in the middle of the night.

McDermaid had missed work and “been drinking all day,” and when his wife arrived home from work and turned down his approaches before going to bed, he “went nasty.”

When his victim awoke to the sound of shouting, she went downstairs, where McDermaid “blocked her against the wall and held her against the wall around her throat and kicked her in the left leg roughly four times with the heel of his bare foot,” prosecutor Frances Willmott said.

Police are keeping a “open mind” about whether the incidents are linked after a pensioner’s bag was snatched and another woman was headbutted.

After the two women were robbed in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with possible video footage.

“Enquiries in respect to both occurrences are ongoing, and at this moment we are keeping an open mind as to whether the two cases are linked,” Ellesmere Port CID Detective Sergeant Kevin Green said.

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area when these incidents happened and feels they may have seen something unusual.”