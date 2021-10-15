Injury updates and return dates for Liverpool ahead of their Premier League return against Watford.

Liverpool are preparing for their return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they face Watford.

The Reds will be seeking to build on their strong start to the season as they visit Vicarage Road for their first match since the international break in October.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has 15 points from their first seven Premier League games, putting them in second place, one point behind champions Chelsea.

Klopp may have a few selection headaches going into the game due to injuries to key players.

However, several players will return to fitness and be available for selection, which will be a great boost.

The Liverpool right-back has been out for a few weeks with a groin injury, his most recent appearance being a 3-3 draw with Brentford on September 25.

As a result, Alexander-Arnold was unable to participate in the Champions League win over Porto and the league tie with Manchester City.

Klopp has subsequently verified that his right-back is in good shape and could be available for Saturday’s match against Watford.

While on international service with Portugal, Jota suffered an unidentified muscle injury in training.

Over the break, he missed both of his country’s matches and returned to Merseyside early to receive treatment.

The good news is that Jota is fine and may be available for the trip to Vicarage Road, according to Klopp.

The 18-year-old is currently rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he suffered in an away match against Leeds United on September 12 and is Liverpool’s biggest long-term absentee.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott was shown on an exercise bike without any support for his wounded ankle in the most recent update, but it will be a long time before we see him in a Liverpool shirt again.

On September 18, the Liverpool midfielder suffered a calf injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Thiago has missed four games since then, and he is unlikely to feature against Watford on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was absent from the most recent series of workout photos.