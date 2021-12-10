Injuries to Diogo Jota and Divock Origi have been updated by Jurgen Klopp before of Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa.

On Saturday, the Reds face Aston Villa in the Premier League, with Steven Gerrard making his first return to Anfield since leaving the club in 2015.

With a win over Gerrard’s team, Liverpool will make it seven wins in a row in all competitions, but they may be without a number of key players.

Jota missed the Champions League victory over AC Milan in midweek because he did not participate in the open training session prior to the match.

Jota ‘felt something’ during last week’s triumph over his former side Wolves, according to Klopp, and has not trained since.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not rule Jota out of playing against Villa.

“”Diogo felt something after the Wolves game and hasn’t trained yet, but he might be able to train today (Friday),” Klopp stated during his pre-match press conference.

Nat Phillips, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in Liverpool’s victory at the San Siro, is one player who will miss the match.

The centre-back will be out for several weeks, but Klopp believes the injury could have been worse.

“What a story, Nat,” Klopp replied. “Unfortunately, it’s broken; yet, it’s not as bad as it could be.”

“There is no need for surgery; he can start training as soon as next week, but only at a reduced level because anything that hits him in the face will cause proper damage.”

“We need to be cautious and ensure that when he is released, the bone has mended and that he is in good physical condition.”

“I’m not sure how long it’ll take. Four or five weeks, we’ll see.” Klopp also revealed that Divock Origi, who was substituted early in the win over Milan in midweek, will be available to play Villa.