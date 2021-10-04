Infections of covids are decreasing in the Liverpool City Region.

Positive Covid infections decreased in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 5,078 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending September 29, down 359 from the previous seven days.

This means that in the Liverpool City Region, the percentage change week on week decreased by 7%.

The percentage change week on week numbers in five locations of Liverpool City Region decreased. They were 5 percent, 13 percent, 8 percent, 0.4 percent, and 11 percent for Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral, respectively.

The only section of the city region to see an increase in percentage change week over week was Halton, which saw an increase of 8%.

The percentage change week on week data in Cheshire West and Chester and West Lancashire both decreased. In Warrington, though, the figure increased.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending September 29. There were 191,609 coronavirus cases in England, up from 13,813 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 29, there were 1,393 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 201 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 13%.

278.3 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

There were 504 positive tests in the prior week, which is 38 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 8% in the week ending September 29.

The infection rate is currently at 388.4 incidents per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 29, there were a total of 504 instances, which is 29 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 330.6 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly drop of 5% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending September 29, there were 871 positive tests. There were 107 fewer cases this week than the week before.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 11% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 268.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 29, there were 684 positive tests, which is 56 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 377.7 infections per 1,000 people. “The summary has come to an end.”