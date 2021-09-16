Incredible As Liverpool makes a contract claim, Mohamed Salah’s penalty streak comes to an end.

Mohamed Salah scored again for Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, this time in a 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

Salah equalized to level the score 2-2 on the night, latching on to Divock Origi’s chipped pass and finishing with perfection.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson scored the game’s winning goal in a game that could have been much easier for the Reds. Salah had a penalty saved by Mike Maignan in the first half, which would have put the Premier League side up 2-0.

Regardless, the Egyptian scored his customary goal, continuing his and the team’s great start to the season.

Salah adds to Liverpool’s unbelievable record.

Salah’s 100th game for Liverpool was against Milan, and the club’s official Twitter account recognized how prolific the Egyptian forward has been on home turf.

Salah showed the confidence and calm of a seasoned goalscorer to nudge a bouncing ball past Maignan in the second stanza, despite his penalty being extremely inaccurate.

It was the forward’s fifth goal in the Champions League in the last six games.

With Crystal Palace coming to Merseyside this weekend, Liverpool’s star man will be hoping to add to his already outstanding tally.

The miss brings a stop to a stunning penalty streak.

When Salah stands over a penalty for Liverpool, the ball nearly always finds its way into the back of the net.

In the first period, though, the Liverpool striker failed to make a good connection with his effort, sending his strike to the left of centre and allowing Maignan clear access to the shot.

Despite this, the Kop sang Salah’s name following his miss. After all, the Egyptian’s recent record from the spot has been exceptional, with this being his first miss in 18 attempts; according to James Pearce of The Athletic, his previous series of 17 successful attempts began after he missed against Huddersfield Town in 2017.

Salah’s contract should be extended, according to Ferdinand.

After Liverpool’s win on Wednesday, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand called on Salah to sign a new contract.

Ferdinand was a member of the BT Sport analysis crew that covered the match. “The summary has come to an end.”