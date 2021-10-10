In two critical areas, Mohamed Salah claims to be better than Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has been dubbed “the best player in the world” by Robbie Savage.

Salah has scored nine goals in as many appearances in all competitions this season.

With six goals, he is tied for first place in the Premier League with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, including one in each of his last five games.

Salah’s contract position at Anfield and whether he would sign an extension has been a hot topic this season, with his current deal slated to expire in 2023.

Save has explained why he would prefer have Salah in his team than Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United or Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain if he had the chance.

“Right now, Mo Salah is the best player in the world.” Messi and Ronaldo, would you like to come over? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? “Yes,” Savage responded to William Hill.

“If I were to pick a team in the forward area right now, Mo Salah would be my first option.”

“So I’d say Mo Salah is the finest player in the world right now in terms of creativity and assists.”

Salah is currently in Egypt for World Cup qualifying, but will return to Merseyside later this week.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Vicarage Road to face top-flight newcomers Watford.