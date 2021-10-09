In time for Halloween, Vans releases a new ‘Horror Collection.’

Over at Vans, things have just become a little scary.

Vans and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have teamed up to bring legendary horror stories to life in time for Halloween 2021.

The Vans x Horror collection debuted on October 1 and includes designs from Stephen King’s IT, The Shining, Friday the 13th, The Lost Boys, and Nightmare on Elm Street, among others.

For over 80 years, Warner Bros. has produced some of the most famous horror films, establishing true icons of dread.

From The Shining’s horrifying twins to The Exorcist and The Lost Boys’ devilishly possessed people, to Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, and IT’s insane minds, they’ve become associated with scary.

Graphic interpretations and textual statements may now be seen on Vans styles such as the Classic Slip-On, the Slide-On, the Slip-Skool, the Old Skool, and the Style 47 Creeper, allowing horror aficionados to experience the scariest moments from classic flicks.

The Vans x Horror pack’s men’s gear takes us back to our favorite scenes from Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street Ward.

It’s all about The Shining when it comes to women’s clothing.

On our heavy cotton jersey long sleeve baby shirt and a ruffle edge sock, the movie’s scary twins are presented with a vintage wallpaper print.

The Vans + The Shining cap, with its wonderfully sinister bow and embroidered “Off The Wall” insignia, is the cherry on top.

Everything from sneakers to socks to hoodies, t-shirts, and headwear is available.

The Vans x Horror collection is now available to purchase; check out the whole collection here.