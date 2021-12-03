In time for Christmas, a sausage dog cafe is coming to Liverpool.

Fans of Dachshunds will be able to snuggle up to puppies at the event, and owners will be able to bring their dogs along to meet like-minded people and fuzzy friends.

The Dachshund Christmas Tour is organized by Pup Up Cafe, a company that offers events for dog lovers all around the country.

On December 18, the Pup Up Cafe will host a Christmas edition at Make at the North Docks, with dogs allowed to roam freely.

There will be Christmas props for photo possibilities, as well as a present for each dachshund.

Throughout the day, InstagramPup Up Cafe’s events regularly attract around 150 dachshunds and a large number of dachshund owners, as well as non-dog owners who can book and spend time with a sausage dog.

There are endless dog snacks and complimentary ‘puppuccinos’ for all canines at dedicated treat stations.

Photographers will be on site throughout the day to capture images and videos, which will be posted on Pup Up Cafe’s Facebook page shortly after the event.

There will also be competitions throughout the day, dachshund stations with merchandise for sale, ball pits, toys, and much more.

How to Make a Reservation

Children under the age of eight (up to two per party) and pets are admitted for free, although dogs require a ticket.

Prior to the event, you will be emailed and texted with your designated time slot. Space is limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets can be purchased here.