In three months, Liverpool may have to make a choice on Mohamed Salah’s future.

Mohamed Salah’s contract predicament at Liverpool is an example of how things are now; all you want is for the club and the fans to be treated fairly.

What difference will £50,000 a week make to a player once the game is over and he has earned £50-£100 million? That’s more money than he’ll ever spend in his whole life.

I’m old-fashioned, and I’m not sure if he sees it in the same light as Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If he’s listening to his agency, keep in mind that agents are in charge of players. As a result, it’s a difficult decision.

From a Liverpool perspective, I believe they will be in a pickle if Salah does not sign a deal by January.

You find yourself in a position where Paul Pogba is playing for Manchester United. When he can go to a new club and collect a signing on fee, he is unlikely to sign a contract.

They’ve let the contract to lapse, and you can’t get yourself into a situation like that because everything will be weighed against you.

Liverpool cannot afford to be in that situation, and if Salah does not sign a deal by the end of the year, they will have to consider other options.

Is it possible that they exist? What would they be willing to pay? So it’s a challenge. His agency has Liverpool a little trapped.

If he cares about the club and the fans, as I’m sure he does, you simply want everything to be fair for everyone, but that isn’t always the case.

Let’s hope he signs a new contract; you don’t want to find yourself in a scenario where you haven’t been able to replace players because you can’t afford to lose them.

We can’t afford to trade Salah because you can’t afford to purchase Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. Otherwise, you’ll be trapped.

It’ll be intriguing to see what happens, but we all hope he signs a new contract and the club gains more stability.

