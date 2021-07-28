In three months, a supply teacher was caught speeding 14 times on the same road.

After getting caught by average speed cameras on the A565, Mark Crompton claimed he was unaware of the actual speed limit.

Crompton, 57, was caught driving at speeds ranging from 58 to 67 mph on a 50 mph stretch of Southport New Road, just outside of Southport, according to Preston Magistrates Court.

Crompton was taken between Gravel Lane and Mere Brow between August 17 and November 22 last year, according to the prosecution. He had pled guilty to all 14 counts of speeding at a previous hearing.

Crompton resides in a caravan park, according to Mark Ellis, and is meant to have his mail delivered to his Church Road, Banks, address. He never received a notice of intent to prosecute for any of the speeding offenses, and would not have continued to do so after the first offense.

Mr Ellis acknowledged that Crompton would be unable to work as a supply teacher while serving a driving ban, but he did not try to exploit that fact to evade the punishment.

Instead, until then, he had found a job working nights at a supermarket.

He apologized and claimed responsibility for his acts in a letter to the magistrates.

Crompton received a total fine of £682 and a six-month driving suspension.