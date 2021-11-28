In their last moments, Covid victims beg loved ones to “don’t leave me here.”

A heartbreaking report showing more government mistakes has highlighted some of the final moments people experienced with loved ones who died as a result of Covid-19.

This week, Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Care and Mental Health, received a University of Liverpool report on the impact of Covid-19-related bereavement, which was sponsored by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice organisation.

The report, titled The Lived Experiences of People Bereaved by Covid-19, lays bare the harsh reality for those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic, and fills a large gap left by the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committee report, which detailed government failures but did not consult any of the families or individuals affected by the disease or its handling.

The authors of the report met with 28 people who lost 30 relatives to COVID-19 during the epidemic, and the report offers devastating recollections of those people’s final encounters with their loved ones.

“Saying ‘Goodbye’ took on a new meaning for those who had to see their loved ones be hospitalized,” the study says. Some said their goodbyes without realizing it might be the last time they saw each other, while others realized it might be the last time.” “It was dreadful, because I couldn’t go with him, you see, since I couldn’t explain what was going on.” It was the most horrible traumatic situation, and I still have those images in my mind all the time because he was taken to a place, to a hospital in[place]that I knew from before was a very bad hospital with bad infection control, and he went to accident and emergency there, and it went from bad to worse.” ” So, after a two-hour wait, the ambulance arrived and decided to admit her, and they blue-lighted her to the [name of hospital], so she arrived at the [name of hospital]in the wee hours of Saturday morning. “Don’t make me go, come with me,” my mother cried as she walked inside the hospital. “However, she.” “The summary comes to an end.”