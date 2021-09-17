In the “worst ever” traffic delays, people “get out of cars” on the highway.

As traffic lines stretch from the Wallasey tunnel, people are reportedly stepping out of their cars on the highway.

Huge delays have been reported from the Wallasey Tunnel back to the Bidston Moss B&Q junction this evening (Friday, September 17).

One individual described it as the “worst they’ve ever seen it” and encouraged Merseyrail to reopen all of its tolls in the midst of the current chaos.

Merseyside Police said that there had been no occurrences in the tunnel’s vicinity.

“What is the source of the massive delays on the road leading to the Wallasey tunnel?” the user asked on social media. This is completely absurd. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen! This is terrible! Open all the tolls! Traffic is backed up past B&Q Wallasey!”

“Allow 1 hour extra on your route through tunnels,” another user said. Wallasey retreated to Liverpool’s Strand Street. The M53 approach to the Wallasey tunnel has miles of delays, while the town centre and dock routes in Birkenhead are entirely closed. What’s going on?

“Due to the terrible delays towards the Wallasey tunnel, people are getting out of their cars on the highway. Guys, get this figured out! The tolls need to be fully opened right now since this is dangerous!”

Due to improvements, some of the Wallasey Tunnel toll booths are closed.

“Long delays and queueing traffic on A59 Kingsway Tunnel Eastbound at A5027 Gorsey Lane,” according to the AA traffic map. Congestion on the M53 to J2 (Moreton Spur). The journey takes about 30 minutes. The M56’s difficulties aren’t helping traffic.”

The M56 was closed earlier this afternoon between junctions 12 and 14, Chester services, due to a collision involving two vans and four cars.

Due to the traffic around the Wallasey and Birkenhead Tunnels, Stagecoach’s Birkenhead servers 1 and X1 are experiencing delays.

“Birkenhead Service 1 and X1 are suffering substantial delays due to congestion in both the Wallasey and Birkenhead tunnels, as well as surrounding Chester due to the closure of the m56,” they said in a statement.

“We will do everything we can to keep these services operational. Please accept my apologies for any trouble this may cause.”