In the wake of Piers Morgan rumors, Kate Garraway declares a career change.

While appearing on Lorraine Kelly this morning, Kate Garraway spoke up about her latest professional decision.

It comes after Piers Morgan said on Twitter that he would be leaving ITV’s Life Stories and that she would be filling his shoes.

Ranvir Singh, who was filling in for Lorraine Kelly on the ITV morning show, thanked Kate, saying: “Kate is a student at the University of I was overjoyed, as was everyone else in the building, to learn that you would be taking over Life Stories from Piers. Congratulations.” Kate Garraway gives a heartbreaking health report as her admirers rally behind her. The 54-year-old host verified the news with the following response: “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank I’ll have to go through the gauntlet of being interviewed by him first before he moves on to greener pastures.

“However, it would be great, and I have a long list of individuals I’d like to speak with.”

When she takes over the new role, she aims to bring in celebrities like Dawn French and Tom Jones to the show.

Piers has stood down from the role after 12 years on the show and over 100 episodes.

However, on his final show, he plans to interview his successor before handing over the reins to the Good Morning Britain host for the remaining shows.

In a social media post, Mr Morgan said: “My final one will be alongside my wonderful buddy @kategarraway, who will host the remaining three planned programs of the next series while I depart ITV to host my new worldwide daily programme.

“It’s been a blast!” he added.

Last month, the controversial journalist announced his plans to join News Corp. and Fox News Media.