In the wake of Manchester United rumours, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the following regarding Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Ajax, has emerged as a prospective successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

United are considering prospective replacements for under-fire manager Solskjaer, but they are hesitant to terminate him without a backup plan in place.

United were held in the Champions League by Atalanta after a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool, before being defeated by Manchester City at the weekend.

Because of those bad results and performances, there has been ongoing talk that Solskjaer may be fired.

Former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers and Ten Hag are two names that have been connected with the job.

In his stint at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, the Dutchman was named Ajax’s head coach in December 2017 and has led the club to five major trophies.

Ten Hag was just minutes from from reaching the 2019 Champions League final, and has previously been connected with a number of European clubs.

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about his opposing number and his potential ahead of a Champions League match between the Reds and Ajax last season.

“Erik is deservedly considered as one of the most interesting coaching talents in international football at the moment because of his work with Ajax,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked in December of last year.

“Of course, it’s a fantastic club – one of Europe’s most illustrious – but it’s evident right now that they have tremendous organizational leadership, and Erik is a huge part of that.”

“After losing a few players to other clubs in previous seasons, they’ve had to adapt.” I recall how that feels and what a challenge it is from my own experience at Dortmund.

“It’s amazing how they handle it.” The team’s foundations are still strong, and they’ve done a good job recruiting. They have a distinct personality. I have to say, I enjoy seeing them.”