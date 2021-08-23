In the wake of Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe, the Frenchman could depart PSG this week.

The destiny of Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain could be decided within the next week.

The France international is still being linked with a move away from PSG, with Liverpool being the primary English team rumored to be interested.

Real Madrid is another team rumored to be interested in Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires at the conclusion of the season.

PSG is anxious to keep hold of the 22-year-old, and a report from France details the Ligue 1 club’s contract offer to the forward.

PSG has reportedly offered Mbappe a five-year contract with the option of an additional year, according to RMC Sport.

Mbappe would be PSG’s third-highest paid player, behind Neymar and newcomer Lionel Messi, if he accepted the deal.

They go on to state that Mbappe’s future at PSG is still up in the air, with the player “not following up” on the offer, raising the possibility of a “sale” before the deadline next week.

Real Madrid is still listed as Mbappe’s likely destination if he leaves PSG, although the La Liga giants are said to have made no offer.

According to the source, just one team has expressed a genuine interest in signing Mbappe this summer, and they are from England but remain anonymous.

The only English team connected with signing Mbappe is Liverpool, but the prospects of landing the 22-year-old, who arrived in Paris for £166 million four years ago, are slim.

Manchester City have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane all summer, while Chelsea have already acquired Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho.