In the wake of Liverpool’s interest in Jude Bellingham, Rio Ferdinand sends a message to Man United.

In the wake of Liverpool’s apparent interest in Jude Bellingham, Rio Ferdinand has pushed his former club Manchester United to sign him.

The Reds are still connected with the Borussia Dortmund starlet, who has risen to become one of Europe’s most valuable assets in the last 18 months.

Bellingham was signed by Dortmund for £25 million plus add-ons from Birmingham City in 2020, and his worth has only climbed since then.

As a result, Liverpool has been linked with his services, despite Dortmund publicly stating that they will not let the 18-year-old leave anytime soon.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Ferdinand has expressed his appreciation for Bellingham and encouraged Man United to spend big to get him away from Dortmund as soon as possible.

“Any,” Ferdinand responded on his FIVE Youtube channel when asked what position Bellingham could play at United. That’s how good he is.” Ferdinand went on to say, “Serious.” He has played as a holding midfielder for the England youth teams at times. He’s played at the 8 and box-to-box a few times.

“There are other occasions when he is informed he can participate in the attacks more. He’s that good that he has the ability and capacity to perform all of the roles.

“I think of him as someone who can accomplish anything,” says the author. There aren’t many midfielders in the game nowadays that can both attack and defend and have an impact on the game on both ends.

“There are talents out there that make you think if we had the capacity and financial strength, then he’s one you don’t want to miss when you’re one of the mega clubs.”