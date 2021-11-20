In the roadway, a stretch hummer limousine catches fire.

A fire severely damaged a stretch limousine.

Following reports of a fire, the fire department was dispatched to St Oswald’s Street in Old Swan at around 4.45 p.m. today (Saturday).

The fire caused considerable damage to a huge hummer-style limousine, which had to be towed away.

Mersey Fire and Rescue confirmed they were called to St Oswald's at around 4.45pm today to reports of a car fire. There were no injuries reported, and the fire department classified it as a "normal" call.

The truck had substantial damage, according to photos obtained at the scene. The limousine’s engine appeared to have caught fire in photos.

There are no reports of any injuries.

