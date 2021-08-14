In the Premier League title chase, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have an advantage that has been overlooked.

As the new Premier League season begins, commentators have been putting their names on the line with their predictions, and the news for Liverpool isn’t good.

Last year, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team had won the Premier League with 99 points, the second-highest total in Premier League history.

However, it appears that the Liverpool squad’s capabilities have been forgotten, as none of the BBC Sport website’s 20 pundits predicted the Reds to win their 20th league title.

Neil Fitzmaurice outlined why he believes Liverpool can fly under the radar in the Premier League title battle this season on the newest episode of the Poetry in Motion podcast.

“Some of the pundits have already released their predictions, and none of them have given us a chance, with some not even placing us in the top four,” he stated.

“Mark Lawrenson says second, but that’s another pressure we don’t need, that’s a pressure we thrive under.”

After Liverpool’s 68-game undefeated streak came to an end last season, everyone knows the impact an empty Anfield had on the players.

Liverpool lost six games in a row at Anfield, a dreadful run of play that no one could have imagined.

Liverpool, on the other hand, hasn’t lost in front of their home crowd in almost four years, and the Reds will be hoping that their fans can help them to another unbeaten season on Merseyside.

“It’s critical to reclaim the fans. I know it’ll be mocked, but I believe it’s more important for Liverpool than for anyone else,” Fitzmaurice continued.

“Just having that situation where the experts aren’t constantly talking about them might give the players that little edge to say, ‘Let’s just get on with it.’”

Liverpool’s recent history has been written many times, but Klopp has developed in his players a mentality that allows them to thrive when proving others wrong.

“People frequently say we’re at our most dangerous as a club and a city when we’ve been written off,” he says. “The summary has come to an end.”