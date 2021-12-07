In the New Year, where will Everton be? Make a Premier League table prediction.

Everton will be hoping to get their season back on track as the Blues prepare for the busy holiday season.

Everton started the season well, but a combination of injuries and poor form saw them fall down the table.

Despite not having won in eight games, the Toffees won a resounding victory against Arsenal at Goodison Park, and Benitez will be hoping that the result will re-energise his side.

Everton have home games against Newcastle and Brighton before Christmas, but their other festive matchups, including those against Chelsea and Leicester, could provide hope.

So, where will Everton stand at the start of January in the table?

Take a look at our simple predictor tool below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section or on social media.

