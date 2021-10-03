In the most recent travel report, TUI cancels more flights to Egypt, Florida, and Tunisia.

Following the persistent uncertainty surrounding overseas travel, Tui has canceled more flights and vacations.

In response to government updates, the vacation behemoth has been examining its flight schedule and cancellations, and has recently confirmed that further vacations will be canceled into October.

Florida, Mexico, Egypt, and Tunisia are among the destinations affected by the latest update, which covers travel dates through October 31.

Travel laws for Brits to Portugal have been amended, allowing them to visit without being quarantined.

Following the most recent UK government travel announcement, the government’s traffic light system’s list of green, amber, and red countries will be phased out and replaced with a new two-tier system starting tomorrow (Monday, October 4).

Customers who are completely vaccinated will no longer be required to perform a pre-departure test before arriving in England starting Monday, and the day 2 PCR test will be replaced by a lateral flow test later in October.

This advice also applies to youngsters under the age of 18 traveling with their vaccinated parents.

Travellers should be aware that each location has its own set of entrance criteria, which may differ, and TUI clients should verify the FCDO guidelines for the country they are visiting.

Despite the removal of the green, amber, and red lists, Tui has had to cancel a number of its vacations till the end of the month due to travel restrictions.

Tui said in a statement that they will contact customers who have had flights cancelled as soon as possible to explore their options.

“Just to let you know, the stated destinations and dates do not reflect all of our holiday program changes,” they explained. We’ve had to cancel some holidays that aren’t listed due to continuous evaluations of our travel itineraries.

“If your vacation is canceled, we will notify you through email – so don’t be concerned if you receive one of these emails but your vacation isn’t shown here.”

TUI’s most recent vacation cancellations

Egypt is a country in Africa (Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh)

-Jamaica

Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa

Cuba

Dominican Republic is a country in the Caribbean.

Mexico

Aruba

Austria

Slovenia

Bulgaria is a country in Europe (Varna and Bourgas)

Costa Rica is a country in Central America.

Egypt is a country in Africa (Marsa Alam)

Florida

Italy is a country that has a (Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily)

Spain’s mainland (Almeria and Girona)

Malta

Montenegro

Thailand

Tunisia

Austria, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Thailand are among the countries represented. “The summary has come to an end.”