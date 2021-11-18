In the midst of the Jude Bellingham to Liverpool rumor, Erling Haaland explained his transfer ‘strategy.’

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and England is apparently “not desperate” to quit his club any time soon, despite Liverpool’s interest.

After establishing himself as a regular for both club and country at the age of 18, the Birmingham City academy graduate is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising talents.

During the recent international break, Bellingham shone for the Three Lions in a 10-0 triumph over San Marino for the Three Lions.

He’s been a standout defensive and box-to-box midfielder in the Bundesliga this season, contributing two goals and three assists in 11 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, some of Europe’s best teams, notably Liverpool, have been linked with a transfer for Bellingham.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any idea of a transfer is far too early, according to The Washington Newsday.

When asked about Bellingham’s predicament on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with FiveYouTube show, football journalist Fabrizio Romano stated it would take a “crazy proposal” for Dortmund to contemplate selling in the summer.

“I’m told he doesn’t want to leave Borussia Dortmund out of desperation.” He understands that one more season with Dortmund may be necessary for him to play 38 games with less pressure than he would with top English clubs when he is 20.

“This is why he isn’t in a hurry to depart.” Let’s see what happens with proposals, because it’ll be difficult for Dortmund to say no if outrageous offers come in for Bellingham.

“However, Dortmund’s current strategy is to sell Erling Haaland in the summer with a release clause, keep Bellingham for another season, and then sell in 2023.”

“It’s not going to be simple to sign Bellingham in 2022, but if nothing extraordinary occurs, I think it’ll be a deal for 2023.” When I say crazy, I’m referring to a figure of more than £100 million.”