In the midst of Liverpool whispers, Barcelona’s president makes a massive transfer claim for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Despite constant links away during the summer, both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland remained at their respective teams beyond deadline day.

Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid in La Liga, as well as Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Haaland whispers abound, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea all apparently interested in the striker.

However, according to recent reports from Spain, both of them may be headed to the Spanish capital next summer.

After Lionel Messi’s unexpected departure to Paris Saint-Germain last month, Barcelona’s financial problems are no longer a secret.

Eduard Romeu, Barcelona’s economic vice-president, believes Madrid can complete huge transfers for both stars and that Barcelona has been “fallen behind” in the transfer market.

“It is possible (for both attackers to transfer to Madrid) since Real Madrid is a fantastic club with tremendous potential and strength; if we had done our research in recent years, we would have been in the same situation as them,” Romeu told Cadena Cope.

“Florentino Pérez has led the club in a manner to which we must pay tribute. No one is going to dispute him on a business level.”

Romeu isn’t the first figure in Spanish football to make this forecast; La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Los Blancos have the financial means to sign both players.

“They [Real Madrid] have sold €200 million worth of players,” he told Cadena Cope. They have sufficient funds to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland.

“They haven’t lost any money,” says the narrator. Furthermore, they have sold assets.”

PSG reportedly turned down a €200 million (£171.7 million) deadline-day proposal from Real Madrid for Mbappe, but the 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract and could leave for free next summer.

On the other hand, luring Haaland away from Dortmund at the end of the season would almost certainly necessitate a sizable sum.