In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Jude Bellingham makes his future admission to Borussia Dortmund.

In the midst of ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham has confirmed his desire to stay at the club.

Bellingham’s future at Dortmund has long been a source of speculation, with Liverpool apparently being one of his pursuers.

After joining BVB from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, the 18-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in football.

Bellingham went on to have a successful debut season at the Westfalenstadion, with a famous goal against Manchester City in the Champions League being the highlight.

Following that, he was called up to the England squad for the European Championships in the summer, and all signs point to him being ready to step up a gear this season.

Former Premier League player Craig Hignett stated in October that Bellingham has been telling people he’ll be playing for Liverpool next summer.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside through LFC Transfer Room, “I think I’ve got it on good authority and I can’t disclose where I’ve received it from, but supposedly he’s been stating that he’s Liverpool bound.”

“I don’t know if it’ll be January or the end of the season, but I have it on good authority that it’ll be close to a certainty.”

While Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, any idea of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

In a recently published documentary, the England international declared that Dortmund is “the greatest place to study.”

“In the documentary ‘JB22 – Dortmund’s High Flyer,’ he commented, “I’ve never been part of a team that suits me so well.”

The youngster went on to say: “It’s wonderful. When it comes to bringing out young players and nurturing them for the next level, there is no greater club in the world.

“I want to grow here and give back to the community through winning titles and games. Dortmund is an excellent venue to hone your skills and gain knowledge about the game.”