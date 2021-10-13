In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Jordan Henderson stakes a claim on Jude Bellingham.

Jordan Henderson has complimented suspected Liverpool target Jude Bellingham once more.

The Dortmund midfielder joined the German club only a year ago, but he’s already been linked with a move back to England, with a number of Premier League clubs reportedly keen.

The Reds are supposedly one of the clubs interested in signing the youngster, and Henderson and Bellingham appear to have developed a friendship.

The most recent example was a BT Sport film in which the Three Lions were asked a series of quick-fire questions.

One of the questions was to select the England teammate who worked the hardest.

Bellingham was named as Liverpool captain’s response, and it’s not the first time he’s lauded the 18-year-old.

Henderson revealed this month: “When I was his age, he was light years ahead of me.

“He demonstrates incredible maturity on and off the field, even at such a young age. You can tell how eager he is to be a top player, and he possesses all of the necessary skills.

“I was doing everything I could to assist him, but he is a good player who has shown it in huge games for Dortmund. Every time I see him, he seems to be becoming stronger.” Bellingham has already scored six goals and added nine assists in under 60 first-team games for Dortmund after signing from Birmingham City in July 2020.

His performance earned him his first England call-up almost a year ago, and he’s rapidly established himself as an important player for Gareth Southgate.