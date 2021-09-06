In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Jordan Henderson admits to Jude Bellingham.

On Sunday, Jude Bellingham made his first Wembley start for England against Andorra, demonstrating his talent once more.

The 18-year-old, who plays with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in midfield, has been linked with a move to Anfield.

However, the former Birmingham City teenager has succeeded in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League since joining Borussia Dortmund last summer, prompting Henderson to call Bellingham “a terrific player.”

Henderson was on loan at Coventry City from Sunderland at the time, and the 31-year-praise old’s for the teenager is unlikely to quell calls for him to be signed by Liverpool supporters.

Henderson said, “He’s miles ahead of me when I was that age.”

“At such a young age, he demonstrates incredible maturity both on and off the field. You can tell how eager he is to be a top player, and he possesses all of the necessary skills.

“I was attempting to assist as much as possible, but to be honest, he is a quality player who has demonstrated that in Dortmund’s important games. Every time I see him, he seems to be becoming stronger.

“I don’t want to overly praise him or put too much pressure on him, but he has a good head on his shoulders, and I’m told he has a good family, which you can see is an essential part of him. I believe he will be a top player in the future.”

With England presently in the midst of a World Cup qualifying campaign, the Reds midfielder was questioned if he could play a significant role in the tournament, which will take place in about 18 months.

Dortmund’s talisman has eight caps after making his senior debut in November, although he faces competition from Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, as well as Henderson himself.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has proven himself at the greatest level. He put up fantastic performances for Germany in the Champions League against Manchester City, and he also helped the Black and Yellows win the DFB-Pokal last season.

