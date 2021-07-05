In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Jadon Sancho makes a Jude Bellingham prediction.

Jadon Sancho, a future Manchester United winger, feels Jude Bellingham has what it takes to reach the top of the game.

With his numerous expressions of adoration for Anfield star Steven Gerrard, Bellingham has already won the hearts of Liverpool fans.

Following reports that he could return to England from Borussia Dortmund, the 18-year-old midfielder chose Gerrard as the player with whom he would most like to switch shirts.

Bellingham recently published a collection of Gerrard’s top moments in a Liverpool shirt on Twitter, to which he was inundated with messages from ecstatic Reds supporters.

Last year, Liverpool were linked with the teenager, but Dortmund beat Manchester United to his signature in a £25 million deal from Birmingham City.

With a succession of excellent performances in the Champions League and the Bundesliga, Bellingham has cemented his position as one of the world’s most highly rated young players.

Sancho, who has decided to join United, won’t be Bellingham’s teammate for much longer, but he feels the midfielder can do anything he wants in the game after his meteoric ascent in the last two years.

Sancho told England’s official YouTube account, “The sky’s the limit for the guy.”

“He’s a fantastic footballer, and he’s very mature for his age, which is surprising since I don’t think I was that mature at all when I was 18.”

After Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored his first England goal in the 4-0 quarter-final triumph over Ukraine on Saturday, Bellingham was seen sprinting over to celebrate with him.

“I enjoyed some of the reaction on the bench when Hendo scored because you could see the younger guys were completely happy for him,” Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate remarked.

“There’s a great scene with Jude that demonstrates what Hendo offers to our atmosphere, as evidenced by the players’ delight. We were all like that.”

Dortmund are allegedly keen to see the former Birmingham teenager sign a new deal, and the youngster has been linked with Liverpool on several occasions.

