In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Borussia Dortmund has reached a ‘agreement’ to sell Erling Haaland.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool strengthened their defensive line by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Despite calls from certain fans for the club to do more business, the Reds only made one transfer when the transfer window closed on Tuesday night.

Though no more transfers are possible until January, the transfer news continues coming, so here’s a round-up of the latest Liverpool rumours and gossip from across the world.

Erling Haaland is a forward for Borussia Dortmund.

Diario Madridista is a Spanish newspaper.

Dortmund is apparently putting Real Madrid first in line to sign forward Erling Haaland next summer.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 63 goals in 64 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

Dortmund, on the other hand, reportedly respected Madrid’s advances when they learned Haaland was not for sale this summer, according to the article.

According to the source, Dortmund has Dortmund at the top of their list to sign the player, and Real has Haaland’s word that he would sign next summer because Real backed off quickly.

Franck Kessie is an AC Milan midfielder.

Il Milanista is an Italian news website.

Liverpool have identified Kessie as a number six alternative to Fabinho, according to the report.

According to recent rumors, Kessie has turned down the latest contract offer from Milan, causing Liverpool and other clubs throughout Europe to become concerned.

Kessie’s current contract with Milan expires next summer, and the Serie A club is eager to offer him new terms in order to keep him.

According to the source, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Kessie, who the Reds believe is ideal for filling the number six spot in their team, which is now occupied by Fabinho.

Declan Rice is a midfielder for West Ham United.

