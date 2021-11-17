In the midst of Liverpool rumors, Xabi Alonso declares his managerial ambitions.

Xabi Alonso, a former Liverpool midfielder, has stated why, while having ambitions to manage an elite team in his career, he is not in a rush to do so.

From 2004 to 2009, Alonso spent five years on Merseyside, helping the Reds win the Champions League and the FA Cup.

After leaving Anfield, he went on to play for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before retiring in the summer of 2017.

After retiring from sport, the former Liverpool player pursued a career in football management and coaching.

Alonso began his career with Real Madrid as a youth coach before returning to the Basque country in 2019 to take charge of Real Sociedad B.

Alonso was connected with the manager’s job at Borussia Monchengladbach last year, but he chose to stay with Sociedad while learning the ropes.

There have also been rumors that the former Spain international could succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but Alonso says he is “not in a hurry” to leave his current position.

“Everyone is free to make their own choices.” “I try not to be pushed, but to take the steps myself,” he told The Athletic.

“I want to lead a great team, but I’m not in a rush.” I’m extremely content where I am. At the moment, the only goal is to preserve our spot in Segunda this year.” Before continuing on his return to the Basque country, Alonso said, “There is always a moment to come home after being away for so many years.”

“I was starting a new job, and I knew I was going to learn a lot here, thanks to everyone’s patience and encouragement.”

“There is a very clear model here in terms of support, facilities, and communication — everything is extremely natural and flowing.”

“The process is assisting me in getting to know myself, correcting errors, and making blunders.” This is a location where you will have a little more room to learn.

"The players also teach me a lot about how to train, play, communicate, and explain things." This is my third season, and I'm having a good time."