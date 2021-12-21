In the midst of Liverpool and Barcelona transfer rumors, Mino Raiola issues a statement regarding Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland’s agent has stated that the forward may take his time making a decision about his future with Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool is one of several top European teams associated with the Norway international, who has evolved into one of the game’s best goal scorers in recent years.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been named as possible suitors for Haaland, in addition to the Reds.

According to reports, the Dortmund striker’s contract includes a clause that allows him to leave if a £64 million deal is made this summer.

Dortmund are unlikely to be short on buyers for their key asset after scoring 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches last season and 13 goals in 11 appearances this season.

It means Haaland will be able to choose from a number of clubs, with Barcelona reportedly anxious to recruit the 21-year-old. However, their dire financial situation may make any approach impossible.

When asked about the possibility of Haaland waiting till Barcelona’s financial situation improves before making a move, Mino Raiola noted the former Red Bull Salzburg player still has a lot of possibilities.

“Is it possible for Haaland to wait till Barcelona? He has the ability to wait for anyone “He told NOS (with thanks to AS).

“We’ll search for the best choice for him, and another year in Dortmund isn’t out of the question. That is still theoretically feasible.” Despite the fact that Barcelona’s present troubles make them a less appealing alternative than City or Liverpool at the moment, Raiola believes the Blaugrana will be a power again in the future.

“They’ll be back in a year or two,” he added.

“They have the ability to reach significant economic agreements. They’ll just be gone for a year or two.”