In the midst of Jurgen Klopp’s rotation, Liverpool has been given a new option in three spots.

The attention was on Liverpool’s youth prospects as the Reds advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup by defeating Norwich City by three goals to nil on Tuesday night.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp observed, “The kids did really well.” “Physically, they are all very powerful, and that is perhaps the biggest surprise, that they can last 92 minutes.”

Although the German was referring to players like Kaide Gordon and Connor Bradley, many people overlook the fact that Curtis Jones is still only 20 years old.

Although the Scouse academy graduate has established himself as a key player for the Reds, he is still relatively inexperienced in compared to the majority of his teammates.

Jones was quietly deployed as the team’s deepest midfielder against the Canaries, acting as a type of no.6 until Tyler Morton was introduced at halftime, while Gordon and Bradley took center stage.

His role as a holding midfielder has gone unnoticed, but it encapsulates why he might develop into a great player for Klopp as he matures.

The Reds manager has made no secret of his ambition to manage a small team, which can be accomplished by recruiting players who are versatile and capable of filling multiple roles.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were played as central defenders last season due to the club’s injury issue, with James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum performing all over the pitch.

Jones, on the other hand, fits that adaptive mold to a greater extent. Despite his youth, Klopp has utilized him in every position since his promotion to the Liverpool first team.

Against Norwich, the youngster was used as a no.6 and a no.8, with the latter being his most natural position. Jones was also played as a forward in matches against Crystal Palace and AC Milan.

He’s turning into a surprisingly adaptable player with a natural offensive skill set, something Klopp will value as he continues to prefer a small squad over a large one.

Jones is still in the early stages of his development as a player, but he’s already shown glimpses of the complete footballer he may become at Anfield.