In the midst of an uncertain future, Robert Lewandowski has already expressed his emotions about Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Robert Lewandowski has previously referred to Jurgen Klopp as the greatest player he has ever worked with, and the striker holds the same opinion of the Liverpool manager.

According to Sky Sports, the Poland international has notified Bayern Munich of his wish to depart for a fresh challenge during the summer transfer window.

Given Klopp’s fondness for the striker and their good work together at Dortmund, it’s no wonder that Liverpool fans are hoping for a reunion this summer at Anfield.

And it appears that Lewandowski feels the same way, praising Klopp for molding him into one of the best players in the world.

Prior to his Chelsea debut, Romelu Lukaku makes a Liverpool hint.

In January, he remarked to the Players’ Tribune about Klopp’s attitude and how much he respected his boss at Dortmund, having recently moved to a new nation.

“Jürgen is someone I could chat to about everything. I knew I could rely on him. He is a family man who understands what is going on in your personal life.

“To me, Jürgen was more than just a father figure. He was like the “bad” instructor as a coach. And I don’t just mean that in a figurative sense.”

Klopp, according to Lewandowski, pushed every player to be better, even making bets with the striker about how many goals he would score in training soon after he joined at the club.

“Do you recall your awful teacher from school, the one who was always severe with you? He described himself as “the one that placed pressure on you and did everything in his power to get the best out of you.”

“Isn’t that the teacher who helped you improve? Jürgen was the same way.

“You know, he wasn’t pleased with you being a B student, you know? Jürgen was looking for A+ students. He didn’t want that to happen to him. It was something he desired for you. He taught me a great deal.”

The now-veteran goalscorer recalled the moment that eventually turned his career after struggling in his first year in Germany, unable to hold down a starting berth.

After a Champions League loss to Marseille in 2011, Lewandowski believed he was still missing a step in his second season and organized an important training camp. “The summary has come to an end.”