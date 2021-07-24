In the midst of a contract dispute at Liverpool, Gabriel Agbonlahor lodges a claim for Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool’s handling of Jordan Henderson’s contract situation has been complimented by Gabriel Agbonlahor, who believes the potential of the 31-year-old departing in the same fashion as Georginio Wijnaldum would “fit” the Reds.

The latest development came earlier this week, when it was reported that continuing negotiations to extend his time on Merseyside beyond the two years remaining on his contract had reached a stalemate.

According to the Athletic, little progress had been achieved with the Liverpool captain despite conversations with representatives from both parties, and he may be considering his alternatives.

Negotiations had reached a “impasse,” according to the Daily Mail, implying that the talks had chilled.

This set off alarm bells among the fans, as the discoveries surfaced just four weeks before the season began, with fans already demanding for midfield replacements following Wijnaldum’s move to PSG.

Despite the fan response, former Aston Villa forward Agbonlahor has complimented Liverpool for standing hard and refusing to cave in to the demands of one of the club’s important characters.

“He just has two years remaining, and when those two years are up, he’ll be 33. He told Football Insider, “We’re not talking about a player who will be 25 after the two players are done.”

“If I were Liverpool, I’d say, ‘There’s no rush.’ You’d only be rushing if the player was nearing the end of his career and in his twenties.

“I don’t think it’s a problem that Liverpool hasn’t signed him yet. There’s no need to haste. It isn’t an issue.

“Over the next two years, there will be a lot of football to be played, and we’ve seen Henderson suffer with injuries. Liverpool are undoubtedly saying to themselves, “Let’s wait and see how he performs over the next 18 months, then we’ll make a choice.”

“As a 33-year-old central midfielder, I do a lot of running. Liverpool, in my opinion, is doing everything correctly.

“He may leave like Wijnaldum, but Liverpool might enjoy that. You have no idea what his form would be like in two years. When you reach 32, 33, your legs become a little slower.

“I believe Liverpool will keep Jordan Henderson if they truly want to.”

