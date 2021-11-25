In the Merseyside derby, Jordan Henderson and Liverpool will continue to support the Premier League Rainbow Laces initiative.

Over the next two match rounds, Liverpool will be among the 20 Premier League clubs commemorating Rainbow Laces, with the Merseyside Derby being a high-profile fixture where support will be displayed.

Between November 27 and December 2, all Premier League matches will be devoted to Stonewall’s campaign.

During these two game weeks, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will wear a rainbow captain’s armband, and branding will be visible at every stadium.

Henderson has been a vocal supporter of the movement in recent years, and wore rainbow laces during England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, when he scored his first goal for his country.

“You’ll never walk alone Keith,” the captain replied classily to a fan who thanked him for making him feel at home at Anfield.

“It’s progress if wearing the #RainbowLaces wristband helps even one person.” Liverpool Football Club welcomes everyone.” “Football has a remarkable power to bring people together,” said Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive. “It is a priority for the Premier League and our clubs to ensure that everyone feels welcome and supported, from players and fans to staff and all those involved in our many community programs.” The match between Liverpool and Everton will be the most high-profile match of the Rainbow Laces campaign, and both teams have been big supporters of it for years.