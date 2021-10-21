In the McDonald’s drive-through, a woman’s sweet gesture caused a customer cry.

When a “total stranger” paid for her breakfast in a McDonald’s drive-through, a support worker claimed she felt like she was “about to cry.”

Abbey Jones, 22, was on her way to work at Rock Retail Park on Green Lane in Birkenhead for a 12-hour shift aiding individuals with disabilities when she received an unexpected surprise at the McDonald’s drive-thru window.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, October 18, a McDonald’s employee informed Abbey that the woman in front of her in line had already paid for Abbey’s toasted jam muffin and toffee latte.

The woman from Birkenhead told The Washington Newsday: “I was on the verge of crying. I know that seems crazy, but I could have been anyone.

“Imagine if it was someone who was actually in need of money, and she had to pay for them.

“It’s a wonderful gesture. Being nice doesn’t have to cost you anything.” Abbey said, ” “I tried to say thank you to the lady in front of me by making a hand gesture out my window, but I couldn’t get out of my car.

“I’m not sure if she realized I was on my way to work because I was wearing my badge.

“I work as a support worker for people with physical and mental problems, and I work close to 47 hours each week in 12-hour shifts.

“When I’m too exhausted to eat breakfast in the morning, I try to grab something quick on the way to work.

“I was moved to tears when this lady paid because it was such a kind and nice gesture.”

Abbey took to Facebook shortly after to express her gratitude to the woman who had assisted her earlier in the day.

“I couldn’t fully thank you since I couldn’t get out of the car,” she added, “but I’m incredibly thankful and appreciative for people like you in the world.”