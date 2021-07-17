In the Liverpool challenge, Harvey Elliott may have the upper hand over Raheem Sterling.

Former Liverpool winger Stewart Downing believes Harvey Elliott will be a success at Anfield, comparing him to Raheem Sterling, who spent three years in L4 before moving to Manchester City for a large fee.

Elliott, 18, spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he played alongside Downing, and almost missed out on the Championship Young Player of the Season award to Michael Elise.

Only Emi Buendia (currently at Aston Villa) and Elise (who just went to Crystal Palace) had more assists than Elliott.

The former Fulham trainee signed a long-term contract with the club he grew up supporting last week, agreeing to a five-year contract with the 19-time English champions.

After seeing Elliott for the first time in a friendly against Tony Mowbray’s side, Downing, 36, was taken aback by his performance.

“I first met Harvey when we played Liverpool in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield before the season started last June,” he told The Athletic.

“What I was seeing was unbelievable.”

Downing continued to compare Elliott to England’s Raheem Sterling, who spent his early years on Merseyside before moving to Manchester and was another player with whom the 2012 League Cup winner worked under Brendan Rodgers.

“[Elliott] was still only 17 but very mature for his age,” he continued. I remember Raheem [Sterling] when he was 17 years old.

“He had a lot of potential, but he lacked Harvey’s comprehension of the game and decision-making abilities.

“Last season, he really stood out for us. With the way he trained, you could see it every day. Along with (29-goal leading scorer) Adam Armstrong, he was undoubtedly our best player. Harvey always seemed to know where he needed to be and where he needed to go.

“It’s a tall order to break into the Liverpool team. He needs to get rid of players like Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

“He’s a different type of player since he doesn’t rely on speed and power. He’s more of a helper than a scorer.

