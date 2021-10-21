In the last 24 hours, there have been 115 deaths and 52,009 covid cases, yet Plan B is still being fought.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 52,009 covid cases have been reported, yet the government has refused to reinstate any restrictions as winter approaches.

According to the Mirror, 115 people have died as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, there were 178 deaths linked to covid-19.

This is the second time this week that more than 50,000 new Covid infections have been reported in a 24-hour period.

On October 18, the government’s coronavirus dashboard reported 54,571 infections, but it also stated that the tally was not yet complete, implying that the true amount could be higher.

The figures come less than 24 hours after Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused calls to put the restrictions in place, amid warnings that the number of cases might reach 100,000 per day.

Mr Javid said at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that the government was focusing on persuading unvaccinated Britons to seek vaccinations and administering booster doses.

He said that the NHS was under a sustainable amount of strain as the winter approached, and that no further restrictions would be implemented at this time.

However, he warned that if people didn’t obtain their booster shots before Christmas, restrictions might be imposed.

As part of its efforts to combat Covid this winter, the government has developed a list of “Plan B” contingency measures, which include a return to mandatory face masks, working from home, and vaccine passports.

On Wednesday, Mr. Javid stated that he would not be involved at this time.

Officials from the Cabinet Office are understood to be contemplating plans for a social media ban, which may be used as part of a “Plan C” if booster vaccines fail to bring the virus under control by Christmas.

Health Minister Edward Argar stated that it was not “actively contemplated,” but that the government will continue to search for measures to keep the virus from spreading out of hand.

Doctors have accused officials of being “willfully negligent” for failing to implement Covid’s “Plan B,” which would see the return of masks, work from home, and the use of vaccine passports.

