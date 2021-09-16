In the first week of September, the number of Covid cases in England increased by 7%.

According to Test and Trace, the number of covid-19 instances in England increased by 7% in the past full week of data.

According to the Mirror, 205,679 persons tested positive for the virus in the week ending September 8.

This is the most persons who have tested positive in a week since the week of July 21, and it is the first week on week increase since August 18.

Cases had decreased over the summer vacation, but millions of children have now returned to school for the start of the fall semester.

In the week leading up to September 8, 13.4% of people – nearly one in every seven – who were transferred to Test and Trace in England were not contacted, meaning they were unable to supply data of recent close relationships.

This is an increase over the previous week’s 12.1 percent, and it’s the biggest proportion since the week of July 21.

It comes after Boris Johnson presented the Government’s Covid winter strategy, which is designed to prepare ministers for an outbreak of diseases.

Plan ‘A’ focuses on delivering booster shots to those over 50 and first doses to children aged 12 to 15, as well as encouraging people to wear masks and meet outside whenever possible.

Plan ‘B’ contingency plans include mandating face masks and vaccine passports, as well as possibly ordering employees to work from home, according to the 30-page document.

The government has declined to disclose what triggers plan B, although the number of people in hospitals, case rates, and the strain on the NHS will all be closely monitored.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s top doctor, warned that “winter is approaching” and advised Brits to be vaccinated.

“I don’t think you need a medical degree to realize that respiratory viruses thrive in the autumn and winter,” he said at a Downing Street press conference this week.

“Winter is almost around the corner. Winter is approaching, and everyone should be concerned.”