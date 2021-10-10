In the early hours of the morning, a man was assaulted in a bar.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, a man was assaulted in a bar in St Helens (Saturday).

At around 1.45 a.m., police got a report of a man being assaulted at the Empire Bar in the town centre.

Two guys were apprehended and arrested a short distance away from the Westfield Street bar when patrols arrived.

In a hit-and-run police chase, a woman was knocked down by the driver.

Robbie Bolton, 25, of Luther Grove, St Helens, has been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court tomorrow morning (Monday).

Jamie Roscoe, 30, of Appleton Grove in St Helens, has also been charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior with the aim to incite criminal violence. He was granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 25.

“Our investigations into this incident are continuing,” Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said. “If you witnessed it or have any information, please come forward.”

“We’ll keep taking prompt and effective action against anyone we suspect of causing harm in our communities.”

If you witnessed this event or have any information, please contact the social media desk with reference 21000697927 on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form here.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday’s official Twitter account – for real-time news.

We’re also on – The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.