In the aftermath of Liverpool’s defeat, David Moyes makes a’soft’ allegation about Mohamed Salah’s decision.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed the tactical change that helped them break Liverpool’s extended unbeaten run.

On Sunday, the Reds were defeated for the first time in 26 games, losing 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Before the break, Trent Alexander-Arnold leveled Alisson Becker’s own goal, only for Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma to score for the Hammers in the second half, rendering Divock Origi’s late strike a hollow consolation.

Liverpool has dropped to fourth place in the table, having been overtaken by the resurgent Hammers.

“We attempted to change a little bit in the first half to give ourselves more chances to get more of the ball,” Moyes explained, “but it didn’t work as well as it should have.”

“It’s all down to Liverpool and how they change and find places to play in; if you try to fill one area, they find another, which causes additional problems.”

“We didn’t play very well in the first half, in my opinion. We didn’t start slowly, I believe, because Liverpool were so good.

“At halftime, we modified it a little bit and changed Pablo’s position, and I felt the players played really well in the second half and scored some good goals, and were perhaps a little unlucky not to score more.”

“Liverpool have been in such excellent form,” Moyes continued, “and they were so good and played some great stuff.”

“However, we have a little of grit, we dig in, and we may not have had the ball all that much. We went with counter-attacks and corner kicks, which isn’t a bad strategy if you don’t have a lot of possession.” Jurgen Klopp was displeased that West Ham’s opening goal was permitted after goalkeeper Alisson was allegedly hindered by Angelo Ogbonna.

The “soft” free-kick awarded for a foul by Declan Rice on Mohamed Salah, from which Alexander-Arnold scored the Reds’ equalizer, concerned Moyes more.

He said, “I haven’t seen the first goal returned yet.” “I couldn’t tell you if the goalkeeper was fouled or not.”

“This season, officials have agreed that goalkeepers will not be given a free pass. It’s greatly improving the game.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”