In September, Liverpool PT is offering a free four-week fitness program.

In September, a Liverpool personal trainer will give out one of his fitness programs for free in order to raise money for a local charity.

From September 6 through October 3, Jay Standish, proprietor of Stand Out Fitness, will be offering his “Four Weeks Fit” program for free.

When the UK entered its second national lockdown in November 2020, the 27-year-old established an online training curriculum.

After doubling clientele in four months since opening, a young Liverpool gym owner has been nominated for an award.

As people struggled to work out since gyms and fitness centers were closed, Jay designed an online program that could be completed from anywhere at any time.

Seven live workouts each week, a yoga session, 24/7 support, a diet plan, meal suggestions, and 150 pre-recorded workouts are all included in the program.

Jay has aided over 2,000 people in their fitness journeys as a result of the popular show.

“Four Weeks Fit has already altered so many people’s lives,” Jay said of the program. “I’m incredibly thrilled to offer an online program that gets the results my customers want while also supporting them with their diet and health goals.”

“Even when lockdown ended, I remained with the program because each month it becomes better and more hard, and it seems like Jay is there pushing you on like a personal training session,” one course participant stated. He’s also very hands-on and approachable.”

Jay will provide the four-week fitness course for free to anyone who wants to enroll in September, with all earnings going to the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

The organisation helps children with cancer and their families in Merseyside by providing them with unique experiences and opportunities to create memories.

Jay, from Hale Village, lost his father to cancer when he was 15 years old, making him even more committed to his chosen charity.

“Seeing someone you care about become ill is always a shock, and I never imagined something like this would happen to me or my family,” he said. My father was a great exercise fanatic.” “The summary comes to an end.”