In Scotland, six novel Omicron variants have been discovered.

According to the Scottish Government, six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been discovered in Scotland.

Four of the Covid-19 Omicron variant cases found in Scotland are in Lanarkshire, with two in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, according to the Scottish Government.

Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are cooperating, and contact tracing is being carried out to determine the virus’s origin and any individuals with whom it has come into contact.

‘Alien invasion’-style lights have been reported throughout Merseyside skies.

“This will be a worrying time for the six persons now identified as having the novel variety,” Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said. All will receive specialist assistance and support, and in all situations, Public Health Scotland will conduct improved contact tracing.

“This will aid in determining the virus’s origin and any more individuals they may have come into touch with in recent weeks.”

“We still have a lot to learn about the Omicron variety. Scientists are working quickly to offer more information on the disease’s severity, transmissibility, and response to therapies or vaccines.

“Until additional information becomes available, we must exercise caution and do all possible to reduce the possibility of illness spreading.”

As a third case of the Omicron form of coronavirus has been found in England, masks are being advised in schools before their mandatory return to shops and public transportation.

Staff and students in Years 7 and above were “strongly recommended” to cover their faces in communal areas outside classrooms beginning Monday as part of a fresh escalation of efforts to combat the spread of the alarming new strain of coronavirus.

From Tuesday morning, face coverings will be required on public transportation, in stores, and in other venues such as banks, post offices, and hairdressers, until international arrivals receive a negative PCR test for Covid-19.

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were instructed to isolate for 10 days, even if they had been vaccinated, due to worries that the variation, which was initially discovered in South Africa, could spread quickly and partially circumvent existing vaccines.

There was a third instance of the “variant of concern.” “The summary has come to an end.”