In pre-season, Jurgen Klopp gets what he wants as Liverpool looks for the next big thing.

Liverpool were quietly slipping into new surroundings as the dust settled on a spectacular European Championships on Sunday night.

While England and Italy battled it out in the final at Wembley, Jurgen Klopp and his team were off to Austria to take the first tentative steps toward reclaiming the Premier League title from Manchester City.

Liverpool were so delighted with the quality of facilities available to them in the same location last year that they decided to skip what has become a traditional period of local friendlies in favor of beginning pre-season on the continent on the first day.

In previous years, the Reds have played a few games in the north west before heading to the United States for a lucrative tour that included a number of high-profile matches against top European and Premier League competition.

As they prepare to re-open Anfield’s doors to the highest crowd since March 2020, Liverpool are reported to be hoping of such a game at home next month.

For the time being, Klopp and his team have traveled directly to the European training camp, despite the fact that coronavirus restrictions are still in effect.

Liverpool announced a flurry of friendlies on Monday afternoon, including two 30-minute, behind-closed-doors games against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on July 20 and Mainz and Hertha Berlin, respectively, on July 23 and 29.

The Liverpool manager has always regarded the European portion of the pre-season program as “his” time with the team, away from the focus of games against Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in the United States.

When Klopp and his players are frequently available to the media while on duty in the United States, the European legs of the pre-season calendar are a very other beast as the ‘serious’ work begins.

It’s when Klopp and his team get their players in condition with rigorous training sessions aimed at establishing a solid foundation of fitness ahead of the grueling campaign ahead.

Klopp sees the training camps as an ideal approach to get his players in shape before the season begins.

The weeks are devoid of glamor for him, Pep Lijnders, and Andreas Kornmayer. The summary comes to a close.