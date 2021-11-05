In one Liverpool neighborhood, gangs are harassing residents and causing havoc.

Following complaints of gangs in Huyton Village, Merseyside Police are cracking down.

On Friday, November 5, a dispersal zone was established in response to the following reports of anti-social behavior and crime.

Emergency services responded to the area after complaints of gangs of juveniles congregating, some of whom have been involved in violence and criminal damage offences, causing harassment, worry, and distress to the community.

The order went into effect at 4 p.m. and will be reviewed again at 3.59 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.

Officers will be stationed in the area to maintain a visible presence and respond to any issues that arise.

The Dispersal Zones encompass the locations outlined on the map, as well as the following: The open ground separating Victoria Road from Huyton Lane and back to Archway Road is bounded by Archway Road intersection with Tarbock Road, Tarbock Road connection with St John’s Road, St John’s Road junction with Huyton Hey Road, Huyton Hey Road junction with Victoria Road. Huyton village and the Asda supermarket are included.

“We are aware that there are persistent concerns from the community about adolescents gathering and causing intimidation and damage,” said Community Policing Inspector Mark Berry. As a result, we’ve beefed up patrols in the region to deal with any problems that arise.

“The purpose of this order is to guarantee that citizens and businesses are not subjected to any such behavior that is stressful, harmful, or inconvenient.” I would urge that you continue to report any issues, and we will address them.

“I would encourage parents and guardians to be aware of where their children are so that we can better deal with those who cause trouble.”

The order is based on Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to order people who they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to take any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior, including cars.

