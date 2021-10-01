In October 2021, Liverpool will host a number of events to commemorate Black History Month.

Since the inaugural UK event in 1987, Black History Month 2021 has been commemorated across the country every October.

Following a visit to the United States in February each year, Ghanaian-born Akyaaba Addai Sebo is credited with organizing the first event. He was inspired by the version hosted in the United States in February each year.

October was chosen since it was the beginning of the academic year, and it was thought that it would be motivating for students starting their studies.

Carter G Woodson launched the American counterpart, known as Negro Week, in 1926. It was held in February in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s (12th) and Frederick Douglass’ (12th) birthdays (14th, although his exact date is not known, this was a date chosen by him).

This has evolved into a month-long festival over the years.

Many others believe that Black History should not be limited to one month and that it is simply a part of world history that should be commemorated all year.

Individuals, organizations, and community groups organize a variety of events in Liverpool each year. We’ve put together a list of some of the many Black History Month activities in Liverpool.

The Angela Holligan Book Collection, organized by Mandela8, debuted today, October 1st. This collection will be sent to 18 local schools in and around Liverpool 8 as part of a larger Liverpool City Region Project that will eventually spread across the region.

Walking Tours of Liverpool and Slavery

Sat, Oct 2nd, at 1.30pm, departing from the Black-E, and Sun, Oct 3rd, at 12.30pm, departing from Toxteth Park Cemetery (main gates)

Bookings are available through Eventbrite for a contribution.

Investigate the history of locations in the cemetery that have a connection to Liverpool’s slave-trading past and its population.

Breaking the Slave Trade’s Silence (play)

Ullet Road Unitarian Church

3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3rd

Event is free, but registration is required through Eventbrite.

The Love Song of Paul Robeson (online play made for radio)

ONLINE: Paul Robeson’s Love Song + Q&A by Tayo Aluko

The 9th and 10th of October

Visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5231400 for more information.

Visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5231400 for more information.

http://www.tayoalukoandfriends.com/ or http://www.tayoalukoandfriends.com/