In Merseyside, soaring rail fares are ‘impossible to tolerate.’

Increasing train prices in Merseyside might make a hole in passengers’ wallets next year.

If prices rise by the maximum 3.8 percent cap established by the Department for Transport, an annual season ticket for any route from Liverpool to Manchester could cost an extra £105.

People who use this route already pay £2,760 a year for a season ticket.

All of Merseyside’s potential new railway station locations

Commuters from communities like Newton-le-Willows, according to Gareth Nye, already receive a bad bargain without the 3.8 percent raise.

“We are a pretty well linked place but get badly handled when it comes to rail rates,” said a physiology lecturer at Chester Medical School.

When he transferred jobs from Liverpool to Manchester, his rail fare doubled, thanks to Newton-le-Willows’ location on the outskirts of the Merseytravel area.

Gareth is the family’s sole breadwinner after his wife quit her job to be available to help when she gets called into school owing to their daughter’s type 1 diabetes.

Further price increases add to the stress on families already struggling to make ends meet in the face of increased living costs.

“With another set of ticket hikes, my monthly train trip between Newton-le-Willows and Chester would reach £300 a month,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Obviously, any more money spent is not ideal, but it’s difficult to accept when the service remains the same and you don’t perceive any improvements.”

The government announced the price increase as rail firms continue to struggle financially as a result of reduced passenger traffic.

In the most recent quarter, between July 1 and September 2020, around 200 million fewer train passenger travels were made in the United Kingdom than in the same period in 2019.

According to the latest estimates from the Office of Rail and Road, Merseyrail passenger numbers were 70% lower than they were two years ago.

The number of journeys taken with season tickets in the UK was just over a fourth of what it was in 2019.

The government postponed the price increase until March 2022 to give customers more time to purchase season tickets at a lower cost.

Unlike the previous time. “The summary has come to an end.”