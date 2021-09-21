In Merseyside, drug-related crimes and deaths are at an all-time high.

During the epidemic, drug offenses are on the rise, and mortality have reached an all-time high in Merseyside.

According to the most recent government numbers, Merseyside Police registered 13,177 drug offenses between 2020 and 21 – the equivalent of 36 every day.

This is an increase from the previous year’s 11,803 such crimes.

Between March and the end of May last year, during the first nationwide lockdown, the number of offenses peaked at 38 percent greater than the same period the year before.

While the figures have dropped since then, total drug criminality is still higher than in previous years.

Most other categories of crime, by contrast, decreased dramatically during the onset of the epidemic and have stayed lower than typical throughout the last year.

According to a report by the Criminal Justice Inspectorates, some police agencies blamed the increase in documented drug offenses on officers having more time to take the initiative and discover offenders, rather than any increase in criminal activity.

Drug offenders were less able to conceal in plain sight since there were so few other cars on the route.

There is, however, evidence that there was a true spike in drug criminality during that time period.

Between April and December 2020, the national law firm Stephensons noticed an 820 percent increase in clients seeking legal help for intent to provide offenses.

“The significant jump in intent to supply offences underlines the increase in proactive police activity around drugs this year, but it also suggests how organized crime groups and private individuals have turned to the supply of drugs to supplement income or offset lost earnings during a year of lockdowns and restrictions,” said Colin Rawson, a partner in the criminal offence department.

“One pattern we’ve noticed is the continuous exploitation of vulnerable young people for drug transportation over county lines. The promise of fast money often leads young people into this form of crime, often without fully comprehending the repercussions, at a time when many young people are out of job.

“People are cultivating and selling narcotics like cannabis as an example of this.”

